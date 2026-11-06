In Estonia, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said in an interview with Politico that Europe should not open a diplomatic channel with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, the aggressor state. In his view, European countries should increase sanctions pressure on Moscow rather than try to act as mediators.

Sanctions instead of mediation

Michal called Europe’s sanctions pressure on Russia effective and urged that it be intensified economically. He believes that the role of mediator may mean a willingness to ease demands on Moscow, including regarding the introduction and implementation of restrictive measures.

The Estonian prime minister also said that Europe cannot simultaneously support Ukraine, pressure Russia and try to be a mediator. According to him, Putin must see a strong and united Europe. Michal added that Europeans appreciate the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration toward a peace agreement, but, in his conviction, the main pressure should be directed at Russia.

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Negotiations and visa restrictions

According to the publication, U.S. officials are due to meet in Abu Dhabi next week with representatives of Ukraine and Russia. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said these would be the first in-person talks between the sides since February.

Estonia, together with Poland and Sweden, is promoting stricter visa rules for Russian citizens, including former military personnel who fought in Ukraine. Tallinn proposed banning former servicemen of the Russian armed forces from entering the EU. European officials believe that tourist visas may facilitate Russian agents’ access to the European Union for hybrid operations, including launching drones over sensitive sites and sabotaging infrastructure. According to Politico, the European Commission plans to present relevant proposals at the beginning of the new year.

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