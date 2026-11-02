In the Mogale City area of South Africa, untreated sewage continues to enter waterways near the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site. The pollution is linked to problems at the Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant and pumping stations in Munsieville and Brickvale, Daily Maverick reports.

Problems with pumping stations

Activist Trevor Bro, a member of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Association, told the publication that discharges from the Percy Stewart plant have remained a problem for about ten years. According to him, the pumping stations sometimes operate for about a year but subsequently fail again.

In his report at the end of September, Bro noted that on September 14, the pumping station in Munsieville had not been operating for four days because of a possible power supply problem. According to his information, the sewage level in the reservoir was elevated, waste was being pumped out by trucks, and sewage was flowing from an overflowing manhole into the street, down the valley and into the Blougat Spruit stream. From there, the water eventually enters Blaaubankspruit.

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Impact on water bodies and business

Blaaubankspruit flows past the Sterkfontein Caves, known for fossil discoveries. Daily Maverick notes that the pollution has also affected Brookwood Trout Farm: ponds where trout were previously bred are no longer suitable for this fish.

David Bain, who runs the farm with his family, told the publication that the number of employees had fallen from nine to two, while weekend visitor numbers had declined from about 400 to 40 people. According to him, the water quality in the stream changes, but there is virtually no life in it. Hardier fish species, including barbel, bream and carp, can still live in the ponds.

According to the publication, in a statement dated October 17, 2024, the Mogale City municipality acknowledged long-standing problems at the Percy Stewart plant and pumping stations. The municipality assured that the facilities were receiving the necessary attention to ensure that effluent discharged into rivers was safe for people, animals and the environment. Daily Maverick reported that it was unable to obtain a new comment from the municipality.

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