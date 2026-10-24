In Thailand, House of Representatives Speaker Sophon Saram called on the government and the opposition to reach a compromise on the schedule for a no-confidence debate. As Bangkok Post reports, the opposition is ready to reduce the requested duration of the debate from five to four days if it is held in November or December.

Disagreement over duration

According to Sophon Saram, the opposition initially demanded five days to discuss the no-confidence motion, while the government proposed three days. During negotiations, a compromise option of four days was proposed, but opposition lawmakers left the meeting.

The speaker said the opposition explained its reluctance to reduce the number of speakers by saying that preparations for the debate had already begun. At the same time, it said it was ready to agree to any date in November or December if four days were allocated for the debate.

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Call for negotiations

Sophon Saram said he was ready to approach the cabinet regarding acceptable dates for the debate. He stressed that the deadlock should be overcome through negotiations rather than unilateral decisions and called on the sides to make concessions to each other.

The government’s parliamentary coordinator from the Bhumjaithai Party defended the proposal, saying that the government had already increased the time allocated to the opposition to four days. The speaker also warned that placing the matter on the parliamentary agenda without an agreement could create additional problems.

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