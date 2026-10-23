Shooting in Hebron injures five Israelis — BBC News World

A shooting occurred at a military checkpoint at the entrance to Hebron in the occupied West Bank, injuring five Israelis. Israeli officials said security forces killed two suspected Palestinian attackers, BBC News World reports.

Gunfight at the checkpoint

Unverified videos circulated on social media which, according to the BBC, show an intense gunfight between military personnel and armed men at the checkpoint at the entrance to the city.

The Israeli military said a large quantity of ammunition was found in the attackers' vehicle. The military believes the attackers intended to carry out a much larger-scale attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Netanyahu's response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a blockade of Hebron. His Likud party also cancelled campaign events scheduled for the morning.

The shooting occurred amid heightened tensions in the West Bank. During the annual olive harvest, Palestinians are targeted by extremist Jewish settlers. Israel's general elections are due to take place in four days.

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