The United Kingdom is investigating an allegedly Iran-backed plot targeting a base hosting U.S. forces. NPR reported this on November 11, 2026.

Alleged plot against the base

According to NPR, the plan targeted a base in the United Kingdom where U.S. forces are stationed. The outlet describes Iran's support for the plan as alleged rather than an established fact.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Espionage suspicion

A second investigation concerns a U.S. service member who was arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia, the aggressor state. The detainee in this case is a U.S. service member. Suspicion does not mean guilt has been established.

NPR combined these two cases in one report as investigations related to security issues in the United Kingdom. In one case, investigators are examining the alleged connection of the plan to Iran; in the other, suspicion of espionage.

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