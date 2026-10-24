Jordan tightens security after church attack — Cyprus Mail

Jordan has tightened security around shopping centres, foreign embassies and other sites following an armed attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate. According to the US Embassy in Amman, the measures were taken while law enforcement officers search for the attackers.

Eight people were killed in the attack and another 40 were injured. The attackers have not yet been detained.

Shooting during a funeral

As Cyprus Mail reports, the shooting occurred on Friday afternoon during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate. The attackers opened fire for several minutes.

Jordanian authorities called the incident an act of extremist terrorism. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Law enforcement officials said it is currently too early to determine whether the attackers are linked to known groups in Jordan or beyond its borders.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities' response

Reuters video shows police patrolling near the church in the village of Hamud, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Amman.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the attack was the result of terrorist ideology and blind extremism, and that the authorities would not allow society to go down this path. Jordan's King Abdullah visited Karak several hours after the attack and promised to punish those responsible.

Such attacks are rare in Jordan. At the same time, the country's authorities have previously said they repeatedly prevented plots by Islamist militants.

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