Two suspected ISIS militants detained in Syria — Asharq Al-Awsat

Syrian internal security forces said they had detained two suspected members of the Islamic State group in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor. The detainees are accused of involvement in a series of targeted killings, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Detentions in Deir ez-Zor

According to security forces, the operation was carried out after careful intelligence surveillance. Law enforcement officials said the two detainees are suspected of committing several murders in the province. The latest incident attributed to them was an attack on Ministry of Defense employee Ibrahim al-Jassem in the city of Mayadin.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities' statements on ISIS activity

Syrian authorities also blamed the group for an explosion in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit in July. At the time, authorities said they had eliminated the cell responsible for the attack.

In a July report presented to the UN Security Council, the number of ISIS militants in Syria was estimated at approximately 3,000 people.

Read us on