A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tibet on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported. According to the center, the epicenter was located in the high-altitude Nagqu county in northern Tibet.

Time of the tremors

As The Hindu reports, the tremors occurred at approximately 22:33 local time on Thursday. This corresponds to 14:33 GMT — the same time is also listed in CENC data.

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CENC data

CENC reported that the earthquake's depth was 10 kilometers, or 6.21 miles. The average elevation of the terrain within five kilometers of the epicenter is about 4,864 meters.

Immediately after the tremors, there were no reports of deaths, injuries, or damage. Information about the earthquake's consequences at the time of publication was limited to data provided by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

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