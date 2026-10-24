Category 2 Hurricane Vance was located in the Pacific Ocean at 03:00 local time on October 24, approximately 590 km south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds reached 175 km/h, and the cyclone was moving north-northwest at about 11 km/h, The Rio Times reports, citing the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

On the evening of October 23, Vance briefly reached major hurricane strength — Category 3 — when wind speeds were about 185 km/h. It later weakened to Category 2. The system's central pressure was estimated at 965 millibars, and forecasters noted that moderate wind shear could disrupt the cyclone's structure.

No coastal warnings

As of the latest bulletin, no hurricane watches or warnings had been issued for Mexico's coast. At the same time, the U.S. National Hurricane Center urged residents of the country's southwestern coast to monitor Vance's development.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The five-day forecast projected that the hurricane's center would remain over the ocean, though its track after about a day and a half remained uncertain. According to forecasters, a weaker cyclone could shift west-northwest, while a stronger one would have a greater chance of continuing north toward Mexico's southwestern or west-central coast.

Rain and dangerous waves

Mexico's National Water Commission, Conagua, forecast rainfall of 25 to 50 mm in Michoacán state and along the coast of Guerrero state. Rainfall of 5 to 25 mm was expected in Oaxaca, while waves of 2 to 3 meters were forecast near the Guerrero coast.

Mexico's Civil Protection service advised residents of coastal areas not to visit beaches during high waves and not to cross flooded streets, rivers, and streams. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast, swells from Vance may affect Mexico's southern and southwestern coasts over the weekend and at the start of next week, creating dangerous surf conditions and rip currents.

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