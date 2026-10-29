During underwater excavations near Alexandria, Egypt, archaeologists found a bronze signet ring with an engraved image of the Pharos, or Alexandrian, Lighthouse — one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported the discovery, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Find from Antirhodos Island

The ring was discovered at the site of the former island of Antirhodos, which was part of Portus Magnus, Alexandria’s ancient eastern royal harbor. The island also housed a Ptolemaic palace. Antirhodos is believed to have been submerged around the 4th century after an earthquake near Crete in 365 that triggered other earthquakes and tsunamis. The site now lies at a depth of about five meters near modern Alexandria.

Hisham al-Leithy, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said this is the first known image of the ancient lighthouse engraved on a signet ring. According to him, the image could indicate that the palace on Antirhodos was used for administrative purposes, including those related to the lighthouse, until the 2nd century AD. The image on the ring resembles known depictions of the structure on coins from the 2nd century.

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Excavations in the eastern harbor

The Pharos Lighthouse was built during the reign of Ptolemy II Philadelphus between 280 and 247 BC. Its height is estimated at no less than 100 meters. A series of earthquakes between 956 and 1303 AD severely damaged the structure, after which it was abandoned, and its stones were later used to build the Qaitbay Citadel in 1480.

Frank Goddio, head of the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology, said the expedition also found tableware, amphorae, flasks, oil lamps and remains of glass vessels this season, dating from the 4th century BC to the 4th century AD. Work is underway at four sites in the eastern harbor: in the area of the Temple of Isis, the palace area and the western elevation on Antirhodos, near the remains of an obelisk, and near the Timonium, known as Antony’s palace.

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