In a remote area of Queensland, Australia, a 44-year-old man died after becoming trapped under a boulder. The incident occurred near the town of Laura in the southern part of the Cape York Peninsula, about 300 kilometres northwest of Cairns.

Rescuers were called in the morning

As ABC News reports, the deceased was likely a resident of the Cairns suburb of Caravonica. According to preliminary information, he was fossicking with a group of people in the Laura area.

Emergency services were called to a remote road at around 8:30 a.m. after reports that the man was under a boulder. Paramedics arrived at the scene but pronounced him dead. The man's body was transported to Cairns by rescue helicopter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Near historic goldfields

The nearest road to the site of the tragedy is Endeavour Battlecamp Road, which partly runs along the Laura River. The area is located near the historic Palmer River goldfields, where gold was discovered in 1873.

Laura shop owner Harold Tavner said that one of the deceased man's companions contacted him while waiting for emergency services to arrive. According to him, the man at the scene was trying to prepare a helicopter landing site and asked about the dimensions needed for it. A report will be prepared for the coroner following the death.

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