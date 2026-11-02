ATCO Australia plans to decommission the gas network in Albany, Western Australia, over the next three years. For homeowners who decide to switch to electricity, the support package provides compensation of up to $2,000, ABC News reports.

The total support package amounts to $31 million, with ATCO providing $5 million. It is intended to cover the costs of customers who switch to bottled gas. At the same time, compensation for those who choose electrification is capped at $2,000.

Conversion costs

Architect Michael Roberts built a house in the Middleton Beach area that is connected to the city’s liquefied gas network. The home was fitted with gas appliances for heating and cooking. Roberts estimates that replacing the appliances with electric ones will cost between $10,000 and $12,000, so the proposed compensation will cover only part of the costs.

Roberts said ATCO’s decision came as a surprise to him. According to him, it has also affected clients of his architectural firm who chose gas equipment for new projects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of the support package

Last month, ATCO and the state government faced criticism after documents obtained by ABC showed that they had discussed decommissioning the network eight months before notifying customers.

Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the government had unsuccessfully tried to persuade ATCO to remain in Albany. According to her, gas is not a long-term fuel for Western Australia, and the government wants city residents to switch to electricity.

Energy analyst Ray Wills and Albany Mayor Greg Stokes believe the current funding is insufficient to encourage all residents to give up bottled gas. Stokes suggested that installing a heat pump and a reverse-cycle air-conditioning system could cost more than $10,000.

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