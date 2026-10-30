The NordBalt subsea power interconnection between Lithuania and Sweden ceased operating due to an accident at a transmission station in Sweden. The high-voltage line was disconnected, and the Lithuanian power grid operator activated reserve capacity. As RMF24 reports, no disruptions to electricity supplies for consumers were recorded.

What is known about NordBalt

NordBalt is a high-voltage direct-current power interconnection consisting of subsea and land sections. It runs across the Baltic Sea between Klaipėda, Lithuania, and Nybro, Sweden.

The line has a total length of 453 kilometers, with approximately 400 kilometers laid along the floor of the Baltic Sea. The power interconnection was commissioned in December 2015.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The anchor incident in 2024

In November 2024, the NordBalt cable may have been damaged by an anchor, as confirmed by the Swedish operator Svenska Kraftnät. Earlier, Sweden's minister for civil defence reported traces discovered on this interconnection.

Svenska Kraftnät then stated that the cable was ultimately not damaged and that the discovered traces did not lead to restrictions or a halt in electricity supplies.

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