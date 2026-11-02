Video: Power outages were reported in nine regions of Ukraine due to attacks by the Russian Federation

As of the morning of November 2, consumers in nine regions of Ukraine were left without power due to Russian shelling. In parts of the country, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 shifts are in effect, and the most severe power situation is in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions.

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy continued to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure. As a result, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions,” according to a statement from Ukrenergo.

Restoration work has begun wherever the security situation permits.

Due to the consequences of the Russian attacks, some regions are forced to implement power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to 2.5 cycles by the end of the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 1.6% lower than on the previous business day—Friday, October 30. Ukrenergo urges the public to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For its part, the Ministry of Energy reports that the situation with electricity supply remains most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, where the energy infrastructure has suffered extensive damage. In these regions, emergency power outages are being implemented due to disruptions in the ability to transmit electricity to consumers.

The Ministry of Energy also notes that over the past week, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 94 times. In total, 208 incidents were recorded that resulted in the destruction or damage of energy and oil and gas infrastructure.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, electric transit service in Kyiv was suspended due to a power outage.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

Emergency power outages were also implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents were without electricity for most of the day.

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