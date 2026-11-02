Üstel says energy work will continue without permission — Cyprus Mail

In Cyprus, Ünal Üstel stated that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots will continue exploration and energy activities in the Eastern Mediterranean without anyone's permission. He referred to what he called their legitimate rights. Such projects include a planned gas pipeline between Turkey and the occupied northern part of Cyprus.

Üstel's statement

As reported by Cyprus Mail, in a written statement Üstel responded to diplomatic steps by the Republic of Cyprus, including letters to the UN and the European Union concerning the activities of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the region.

He mentioned a complaint to the UN over the activities of the vessel Mediterranean Research 1 and Nicosia's position that such operations cannot take place without the permission of the Republic of Cyprus. Üstel said that the Greek Cypriot side's position is detached from reality and, in his words, undermines efforts to preserve peace on the island.

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Pipeline and NAVTEX

The foreign minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, had previously called the planned gas pipeline a violation of international law and the republic's sovereign rights. In a letter dated September 16, published by Kathimerini on November 1, he called on senior European Commission officials to intervene and demand that Turkey stop all work related to the project.

Kombos also warned that the implementation of the project, in his view, would violate the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and strengthen Turkey's control over the occupied areas of the island. Üstel, in turn, stated that the Republic of Cyprus has no right to interfere in the decisions and projects of the Turkish Cypriot administration, and that the gas pipeline will be built at an accelerated pace.

Turkey issued a NAVTEX navigational warning concerning seabed surveys related to the future gas pipeline. The work is scheduled to continue until December 31. Üstel also compared the gas pipeline with the existing project to supply water from Turkey to northern Cyprus and reiterated support for the concept of two separate peoples and two separate states on the island.

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