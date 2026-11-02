Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine

On the morning of November 2, emergency power outages began in the capital and some regions of Ukraine.

“Kyiv and the Kyiv region: emergency power outages have been implemented at the direction of Ukrenergo. Please note that during emergency outages, the regular power schedules do not apply,” according to a statement from DTEK.

Emergency power restrictions are also in effect in some regions.

“Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine,” Ukrenergo added.

According to a statement from the regional power company, emergency power outages have been reported in the following regions of Ukraine:

Sumy;

Poltava;

Zhytomyr;

Kyiv;

Kyiv.

Sources: Ukrenergo, DTEK

As a reminder, electric transit service in Kyiv was suspended due to a power outage.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

Emergency power outages were also implemented in four districts of the Kyiv region.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents were without power for most of the day.

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