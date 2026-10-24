Egypt plans to increase natural gas production to 6 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2030. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated this during the closing session of Egypt Forum 2026, The Rio Times reports.

In August 2026, the country produced 3.63 billion cubic feet of gas per day, 10.6% less than the 4.06 billion cubic feet recorded in the same month of the previous year. Thus, achieving the target requires increasing current output by approximately 65%.

Targets through 2030

The national program also provides for increasing crude oil and gas condensate production to 700,000 barrels per day by the end of 2030. Six billion cubic feet of gas per day is equivalent to approximately 62 billion cubic meters per year.

Separately, Madbouly named a target of installing nearly 30 gigawatts of wind, solar and other renewable energy capacity by the end of 2028. Such power plants do not use natural gas as fuel.

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Fields and foreign partners

Oil Minister Karim Badawi in September set a short-term target of adding 330 million cubic feet of gas per day by the end of 2026. Of this amount, 250 million cubic feet are to be provided by the offshore Zohr and West Mina fields, while another 80 million will come from Meleiha in the Western Desert.

The Zohr field is being developed by Eni, Rosneft, bp and Mubadala Energy. West Mina is being developed by Shell and Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, with production there expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Eni has also begun commissioning the second phase of the Meleiha gas facility, with a capacity of up to 100 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Production decline

According to Attaqa, citing Joint Organisations Data Initiative statistics, Egypt produced 22.7 billion cubic meters of gas in January-July 2026, compared with 24.7 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2025. According to Enerdata's estimate, gas production in the country fell from a peak of 71 billion cubic meters in 2021 to 45 billion cubic meters in 2024.

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