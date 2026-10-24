Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and U.S. energy company Chevron have reported positive results from appraisal drilling of the Nargis-2 gas well in the Mediterranean Sea. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, drilling began in May with the participation of Chevron, its partners and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

New gas-bearing layers

The Nargis-2 well confirmed the continuation of gas-bearing reservoirs previously identified at Nargis-1. In addition, another gas-bearing layer with favorable characteristics was found during the work. According to the ministry, this makes it possible to continue assessing the site’s gas resources and its development potential.

The well reached a depth of more than 5,000 meters. The appraisal results indicate the presence of gas-bearing reservoirs with an effective thickness of up to 35 meters. The ministry noted that these data are a positive signal for further technical studies of the discovery’s overall potential and development options.

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Appraisal of the Nargis discovery

The Nargis gas discovery was made in 2022. Drilling of Nargis-2 was aimed at determining the scale of this discovery, as well as testing deeper geological formations, including layers with high temperatures and pressures.

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources views accelerating the development of undeveloped gas discoveries as part of its strategy to increase domestic natural gas production. Chevron is the operator of the offshore Nargis concession, with Italy’s Eni, the UAE’s Mubadala and Egypt’s Tharwa Petroleum Company as its partners.

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