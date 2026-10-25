In Lahore and other cities in Pakistan, dealers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have closed around 5,500–6,000 retail outlets. Sellers said they were protesting pressure from regulatory bodies and a lack of action against gas companies and alleged speculators. Due to the store closures, consumers who had already faced high gas prices are seeking alternative cooking fuel, The Express Tribune reports.

Dealers' complaints about inspections

Shop owner Kashif Bilal Asghar said that PERA Force and civil defence personnel came to stores and confiscated pumps used to fill gas cylinders. According to him, one such pump costs between 50,000 and 60,000 rupees, while fines range from 5,000 to 10,000 rupees.

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Asghar maintains that retailers are not responsible for the rise in LPG prices. According to him, gas companies and a network he described as being involved in speculation supply gas at inflated prices, while the consequences of inspections fall on outlet owners. He also said that OGRA had not taken action against any gas company or plant over alleged speculation.

Demand for coal and firewood

The store closures have worsened the situation for residents seeking gas with empty cylinders, as well as for small food establishments, including tandoors and cafes, which depend on LPG. People have begun buying coal and dry firewood more often, but increased demand has also affected their prices. The price of a kilogram of coal, which previously stood at 40 rupees, has risen to 50–60 rupees.

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