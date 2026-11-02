In Karachi, Pakistan, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a protest march from Lyari Gate to the Karachi Press Club over prolonged electricity and gas outages in Lyari and other areas of the city’s southern part. Participants warned that they would stage demonstrations outside the headquarters of power company K-Electric and gas supplier Sui Southern Gas Company if the situation does not change, Dawn reports.

The protest was led by PPP Karachi South District president Javed Nagori. It was joined by National Assembly member Sardar Nabil Gabol, party figures, local representatives, activists and residents of Lyari, Saddar, Burns Road, Garden and other areas. Participants chanted slogans against both companies and demanded an end to prolonged disruptions in electricity and gas supplies.

Protest participants

Nabil Gabol said that meetings with K-Electric officials at the National and Provincial Assembly levels had improved neither the company’s performance nor its attitude toward consumers. According to him, the PPP, together with the South District organization, will protest at all available venues until K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company change their practices.

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Statements on the scale of outages

Javed Nagori called the prolonged electricity disruptions in Lyari arbitrary actions by K-Electric. He claims that residents of the area are left without electricity for up to 16 hours a day, while in some localities outages can last up to 21 hours.

Nagori also criticized Sui Southern Gas Company over what he said was insufficient gas supply despite charging consumers for new pipelines laid in Karachi. He added that the Sindh provincial government had distributed solar systems among thousands of households in line with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s announcement of 300 units of free electricity. The party representative called on the authorities to take immediate action and said the protest movement would continue until residents’ complaints are resolved.

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