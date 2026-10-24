The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a motion in a federal case seeking a review of the approval for the $6.2 billion Revolution Wind offshore wind farm located off the coast of Rhode Island. OilPrice reports.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking the authority to revoke approval of the project’s construction and operations plan, issued three years ago. The department said it needed to reassess whether the decision complies with the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

Lawsuit against the project

The lawsuit was filed in 2024 by the anti-wind energy group Green Oceans. It concerned the permit for Revolution Wind and the related South Fork Wind project.

In its filing, the Department of the Interior also criticized a 2023 decision by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. In the department’s view, the bureau did not sufficiently explain how the project’s potential impact aligns with its obligation to ensure other uses of U.S. waters, including fishing and recreation.

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Construction status

Revolution Wind has a capacity of 704 MW. According to the publication, the wind farm has been supplying electricity to New England since March 2026, and it is planned to be fully launched by the end of the year. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to provide electricity to about 350,000 households and businesses.

Danish energy company Ørsted, which is developing the project, had not commented on the filing at the time of publication. The Department of the Interior said it was following its schedule for filing procedural documents and that the move should not be interpreted as a change in the department’s approach to offshore wind energy.

In January, federal judge Royce Lamberth ruled that the evidence provided by the government regarding the potential impact of the turbines on military radar operations was insufficient to halt work on the project. The judge took into account that the facility was already at an advanced stage and had undergone reviews by defense agencies and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

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