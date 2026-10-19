China’s solar equipment exports fell 6.4% in September — OilPrice

Exports of solar cells and panels from China in September 2026 declined by 6.4% compared with September last year. During the month, the country shipped 1.21 million metric tons of such equipment abroad, OilPrice reports, citing customs data provided by Reuters.

Decline in shipments since the start of the year

Compared with August, export volumes increased. At the same time, overseas shipments of Chinese solar equipment have fallen by 9.5% since the beginning of the year.

Exports of solar cells and panels began to decline in May after Beijing abolished the export VAT rebate for photovoltaic products, including solar cells and panels, from April 1. According to the publication, the tax policy change increased export costs and made Chinese photovoltaic products more expensive on the international market.

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China also intends to abolish the export VAT rebate for battery products from January 1, 2027.

Proposals for technology controls

At the same time, Chinese authorities are proposing a new trade policy that could restrict exports of certain solar technologies. In particular, this concerns technologies for producing high-efficiency products based on perovskite, tandem solar cells, polysilicon, silicon wafers, and crystalline silicon cells.

The proposed changes are part of a broader initiative to restrict exports of up to 40 technologies in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and solar energy. China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology have launched a month-long public consultation on adjusting the list of technologies subject to export bans or restrictions.

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