Italian energy company Eni will keep the price caps on petrol and diesel introduced at the beginning of October until the end of 2026. This was reported by ANSA English, citing the company’s CEO Claudio Descalzi and an Eni spokesperson.

Current price limits

Currently, the cap on diesel fuel is set at €2.25, while that on petrol is €1.99. Eni announced these levels at the beginning of October. Descalzi confirmed the extension of the restrictions after a telephone conversation with several newspapers, and an Eni spokesperson later confirmed the information to ANSA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Market and supply monitoring

The company will monitor the market situation and price dynamics throughout this period. Eni will also take into account the actual volumes of available supplies in relation to the company’s logistics infrastructure.

Based on these factors, Eni will assess the specific levels of price caps on diesel and petrol until the end of the year.

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