On October 31, scheduled power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine

On Saturday, October 31, electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to the effects of Russian shelling. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

The consumption restrictions will be in effect in some Ukrainian regions throughout the day.

Energy officials are urging consumers to use electricity sparingly when it becomes available according to the schedule.

The following restrictions will be imposed on consumers:

6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. – power restriction schedules for industry;

06:00 – 23:59 – hourly power outage schedules for all consumer categories (ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 shifts).

The restrictions are being implemented due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Due to the shelling, the situation in the power grid may change.

Ukrainians are asked to monitor announcements and power outage schedules on the official websites of distribution system operators (oblenergo) in their region.

Source: Ukrenergo

We should add that the situation with electricity remains difficult in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, but more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River in Dnipro due to a Russian attack.

Due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, power outage schedules are temporarily suspended.

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