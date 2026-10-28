Italy cuts diesel duty by 4.9 cents per litre — ANSA English

Italy has introduced a new cut in the duty on diesel fuel of 4.9 cents per litre. The relevant measure was published in the country’s official gazette on October 28 and will remain in force until November 7. As ANSA English reports, the decision is part of government measures to support households and businesses amid rising fuel prices linked to the war in Iran.

Previous duty cuts

The Italian government approved the first reduction in diesel duty in March, after the start of the war. Over the following months, the reduction amounted to 17 cents per litre, but it was later gradually reduced to 12.2 and then 6.1 cents. The previous reduction expired in early October.

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Protests over fuel prices

In recent weeks, farmers, fishermen, taxi drivers and truck drivers have held strikes and large-scale protests in Italy. They cited difficulties caused by high fuel prices.

At the beginning of October, the state energy company Eni, encouraged by the government, set price caps at its filling stations: 2.25 euros per litre of diesel and 1.99 euros per litre of unleaded petrol. Several other filling station operators in the country followed this decision. Last week, Eni said that its price cap would remain in effect until the end of the year; the Kuwaiti company Q8 set the same deadline.

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