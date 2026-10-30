In Cyprus, industrial producer prices rose by 6.2% year-on-year in September 2026. The main factor was higher electricity prices, Cyprus Mail reports, citing the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

Monthly increase

The Producer Price Index in Industry stood at 130.5 points in September, with 2021 as the base year. This was 2.3% higher than in August. In the first nine months of 2026, industrial prices rose by 2.1% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Electricity recorded the largest annual price increase, rising by 21.1%. Prices in water supply and materials recovery increased by 10.3%, in manufacturing by 2.4%, and in mining and quarrying by 0.8%.

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Electricity became the main factor

Compared with August, prices in electricity supply rose by 10.5%. In water supply and materials recovery, the increase was 1.7%, while in manufacturing it was 0.2%. Prices in mining did not change.

Among manufacturing sectors, the most significant annual increase was recorded in the production of computer, electronic and optical products, at 13%. Prices for basic metals and fabricated metal products rose by 5.6%, while furniture, as well as repair and installation services for machinery and equipment, increased by 5.2%. In the wood-processing industry, the increase was 4.5%.

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