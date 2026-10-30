The electricity situation remains difficult in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attacks have caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the capital, as well as in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It will take time to fully restore power, according to the Ministry of Energy.

“As a result of targeted Russian attacks on energy infrastructure—in particular, on power transmission systems and transformer equipment—the situation with electricity supply in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, and the surrounding area remains challenging,” the statement said.

It is noted that the extent of the damage is significant, so it will take time to fully restore power. In addition, the work of power engineers is further complicated by prolonged air raid alerts and the constant threat of renewed shelling.

At the same time, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, power workers have restored power to critical infrastructure facilities and some consumers. Restoration work is also ongoing in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

“Despite all the difficulties, repair crews are doing everything possible to restore power to every home as quickly as possible,” the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Earlier in Dnipro, power was restored to some consumers, though more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River due to a Russian attack.

Due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, scheduled power outages are temporarily suspended.

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