Construction has begun in Yantai, in China’s Shandong province, on a power plant intended to combine generation using supercritical carbon dioxide with large-scale energy storage in molten salt. As South China Morning Post reports, the Ruitan project is being built at the site of a coal-fired power plant.

Combining two technologies

The publication calls Ruitan the world’s first industrial-scale power plant to combine these two technologies. Supercritical CO2 will be used to generate electricity, while molten salt is expected to provide large-scale energy storage.

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The project is intended to demonstrate how this combination can reduce energy losses and improve the stability of the power grid. Electricity generated during periods of low demand is planned to be stored for later use.

Grid stability

China seeks to ensure the stable operation of its energy system and reduce electricity losses amid more active use of renewable energy sources. In this context, molten-salt energy storage and generation using supercritical CO2 are viewed as possible tools for balancing the power grid.

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