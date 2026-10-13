In Poland on Wednesday, October 14, the maximum price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline will be 7.11 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline — 8.01 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 7.98 zlotys. The new price caps were announced by the energy minister.

As RMF24 reports, compared with October 13, the maximum price of 95-octane gasoline will increase by 0.05 zlotys per liter, while that of 98-octane gasoline will rise by 0.06 zlotys. At the same time, diesel fuel will become cheaper by 0.04 zlotys. On Tuesday, the capped price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline was 7.06 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline — 7.95 zlotys, and diesel — 8.02 zlotys.

Third stage of the CPN package

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package (CPN). Its goal is to limit price growth at filling stations and reduce drivers’ fuel expenses.

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The mechanism was launched after some provisions of the law on the tax on extraordinary profits of fuel companies entered into force. The president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent constitutional review. Failure to comply with the established maximum prices carries a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

Tax on excess profits

The law also allows for temporary reductions in excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. These measures are planned to be financed through a new levy on fuel companies that receive excess profits. According to government plans, the fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may amount to around 5 billion zlotys.

The new rules provide for a 60% tax on extraordinary profits from the sale of liquid fuels received from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The tax will apply to fuel producers and companies licensed to trade fuel with foreign countries. The next announcement of maximum prices is to be published on October 14; it will set prices for Thursday.

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