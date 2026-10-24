International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said that global use of nuclear energy could more than triple by 2060. He said this in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s annual report to the UN General Assembly, The Hindu reports.

Growth drivers

According to Grossi, demand for nuclear energy will be driven by electrification, the development of data centers for artificial intelligence systems, and technology companies’ need for reliable carbon-free electricity supply. He noted that an increasing number of countries view nuclear energy as an important element of their energy security.

In 2025, more than 400 reactors operating in over 30 countries generated 10% of the world’s electricity and one-quarter of low-carbon electricity globally, the IAEA chief said. More than 60 new reactors are under construction, while forecasts for future nuclear capacity have increased significantly. Grossi also assessed nuclear power as being on par with solar power and called it safer than other generation options.

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Nuclear safety

In his report, Grossi also raised the issues of Iran’s and North Korea’s nuclear programs, as well as risks to nuclear safety caused by the war in Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, remains in an unstable situation due to frequent power outages, limited запас reserves of backup diesel fuel, and military activity threatening the plant and its personnel, he said.

Regarding Iran, the IAEA chief said that the necessary technical work for a diplomatic agreement had been completed and called on the parties to return to negotiations. According to him, the agency’s inspectors must resume work in the country as soon as possible. Grossi also warned that North Korea’s nuclear program is developing without IAEA oversight.

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