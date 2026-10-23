US President Donald Trump said that imports of wind turbines, their components and parts pose a threat to the national security of the United States. At the same time, the memorandum released on Thursday did not announce the introduction of tariffs on such products.

Negotiations instead of tariffs

As The Hill reports, the Trump administration concluded that wind turbines and their components are being imported into the United States under circumstances that threaten the country’s national security.

Instead of tariffs, the memorandum provides for US negotiations with trading partners on adjusting imports of wind turbines and their components.

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Claims of cyber risks

The memorandum states that turbines with foreign-made parts may contain cybersecurity vulnerabilities. According to the US administration’s assessment, this could potentially allow remote access to wind turbines and cause disruptions to electricity supplies.

The document also characterizes wind energy as an unreliable and intermittent source of energy. Trump has long criticized wind power and, in particular, called turbines unaesthetic. His administration created obstacles to the development of renewable energy, including wind power, citing the potential impact of turbines on national security and radar systems. Supporters of wind power called such arguments a pretext for blocking an energy source that the president does not support.

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