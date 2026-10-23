Cyprus’ Ministry of Transport plans to install 94 new fast charging points for electric vehicles at a total cost of €10 million. Of these, 76 points will be intended for passenger cars and another 18 for heavy vehicles, Cyprus Mail reports, citing a letter from Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki.

A network of 13 charging locations

The plan provides for the creation of ten charging areas for passenger cars and three for heavy vehicles. They are intended to cover the entire road network.

In addition to urban hubs in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, charging points are planned for Alambra, Kofinou, Evrychou, Saittas, Mandria, Polis Chrysochous and Paralimni.

In 2026, 16 fast charging points for passenger cars are planned to be installed. In 2027, another 48 points for passenger cars and 12 for heavy vehicles are to be added, while the remaining facilities are planned for 2028. Funding for the infrastructure planned for 2026 and 2027 has already been allocated in the budget of the Department of Electromechanical Services.

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Capacity and existing infrastructure

The ten stations for passenger cars will have a total of 76 charging points with a capacity of 150 kW each. The three stations for heavy vehicles will be equipped with 18 points: 12 with a capacity of 350 kW and six with a capacity of 200 kW.

According to the minister, Cyprus already has 384 publicly accessible charging points installed at 221 stations. In particular, 76 points are located in Nicosia, 57 in Limassol, 32 in Paphos, 29 in Larnaca and 27 in Famagusta.

Under the recovery and resilience plan, ten fast charging stations have already been installed in publicly accessible locations, including near hospitals, at Troodos Square, near the Choirokoitia archaeological complex, and at bus stations in Paphos and Polis Chrysochous. The cost of this work amounted to €840,660. Separately, a 100 kW charging station capable of serving two cars simultaneously was installed near the fishing shelter in Kato Pyrgos. It cost €77,000.

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