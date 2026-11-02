Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides stated that the government has completed all steps within its competence to begin seabed surveys under the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) electricity interconnection project. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Surveys for GSI

While speaking with journalists, Christodoulides was asked about the possible issuance of a NAVTEX for conducting the surveys. The president replied that this matter should be discussed publicly as little as possible.

According to him, there is an informal understanding on this issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron. At the same time, Christodoulides stressed that the Cypriot side had carried out all the actions required of it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

He also stated that the payment of €25 million to Greece’s independent electricity transmission system operator ADMIE under the project is proceeding according to plan. According to the president, the government is fulfilling the agreements it has undertaken.

Statements on the gas pipeline

Separately, Christodoulides commented on the reaction of the Turkish Cypriot side to Cyprus’ appeal to the European Union regarding a planned gas pipeline between Turkey and the occupied northern part of the island. He stated that he sees no grounds for objections to Cyprus’ actions and called the proposed gas pipeline an illegal project.

The president of Cyprus added that the EU had already expressed its position and taken concrete steps regarding Turkey. Earlier, the so-called prime minister of the Turkish Cypriot side, Ünal Üstel, stated that the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey would continue exploration and energy activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, referring to their “legitimate rights.”

Read us on