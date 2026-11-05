Qatar’s state-owned company QatarEnergy has entered into long-term agreements with Cheniere and Woodside Energy to purchase up to 7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from the United States annually. As OilPrice reports, QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said the additional volumes are intended to make the company the largest buyer of US LNG.

Contracts with Cheniere and Woodside

QatarEnergy signed two long-term agreements with Cheniere to purchase up to 4 million tonnes of LNG annually from the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi export plants. Deliveries under these contracts are expected from 2031 to 2054.

A separate long-term agreement with Woodside Energy provides for the purchase of 3 million tonnes of LNG annually from the Louisiana LNG project, which is under construction. Deliveries on an FOB basis are expected to begin in 2030 and continue for 20 years.

Al-Kaabi said these purchases are intended to strengthen QatarEnergy’s position in meeting growing global demand for LNG. According to him, the Golden Pass LNG project and the expansion of the company’s US procurement portfolio are part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy.

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Export restrictions due to the Strait of Hormuz

According to OilPrice, QatarEnergy is expanding its supply sources amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which is significantly limiting exports of Qatari LNG. The publication notes that Iranian missile strikes damaged the company’s facilities in March.

As QatarEnergy reported, these strikes took 17% of Qatar’s export capacity offline and caused estimated losses of $20 billion in annual revenue. The company also extended force majeure under certain LNG supply contracts to Asia and Europe until the end of December 2026.

Al-Kaabi noted that Qatar will be able to restore normal production and exports within several weeks after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.

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