In Poland, a tonne of pellets already costs more than 2,000 zlotys, while the availability of this fuel in the region is very difficult. Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka said this on the radio, RMF24 reports.

Shortage in the region

According to Motyka, some countries in the region are already facing a shortage of pellets. In particular, such a situation has arisen in Latvia. The minister linked the difficulties to the blocking of imports to countries in the region from Belarus as well as from Ukraine.

He noted that the Polish government, together with industry representatives, had worked to unblock logistics routes and secure contracts. In his assessment, these measures are already producing results, but prices continue to rise.

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Plans to increase supply

Motyka said that importers are increasing fuel import volumes in response. In his view, in the long term, the supply of raw materials on the Polish market should increase, as the number of pellet-burning stoves has grown.

The minister suggested that decisions on such steps could be made before the next heating season. Among the possible options, he mentioned more active involvement of Poland’s State Forests.

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