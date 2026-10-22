Naftogaz has prepared 24 scenarios for winter operations, taking into account potential attacks by Russia

The Naftogaz Group has developed 24 operational scenarios for the heating season, taking into account possible Russian attacks, temperature conditions, and the volume of its own gas production. For each scenario, the company has identified the necessary decisions and sequence of actions to prepare for various winter conditions.

Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of Naftogaz’s board, emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation with international partners following an online briefing with Ukrainian ambassadors attended by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. According to him, the main areas of focus should be the restoration of damaged infrastructure, the protection of energy facilities, and the mobilization of funds for the early procurement of additional gas volumes.

“It is important to intensify our work with international partners in three areas: restoring damaged infrastructure, strengthening the protection of energy facilities, and utilizing financial instruments to secure additional gas supplies in advance for the winter months,” Fedorenko noted.

The company reported that Norway has already provided grant assistance for the purchase of additional gas. With the support of Ukrainian diplomats, Naftogaz continues to cooperate with international partners to secure resources for the restoration and protection of infrastructure and to ensure the necessary fuel supplies.

At the same time, since the beginning of 2026, Russian troops have carried out more than 400 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities. This is twice as many as in all of 2025. Gas production infrastructure remains the primary target of Russian strikes. In addition, the attacks have damaged nearly a hundred Ukrnafta gas stations, accounting for more than 10% of its retail network.

Source: NaftogazUA

As a reminder, the Russians attacked a Naftogaz gas production facility in the Kharkiv region.

Over the course of three days, the Russians attacked energy and oil and gas infrastructure about 60 times.

Prior to that, Russia had attacked Naftogaz’s gas production infrastructure in the Poltava region overnight.

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