The South Korean government plans to launch an emergency management system to keep the construction project for the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic on schedule. This was reported by The Korea Herald after negotiations on a contract with a South Korean construction consortium were terminated.

Measures to keep the project on schedule

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plans to prepare measures intended to help avoid delays in the Czech project and prevent similar problems in the future. The first meeting to discuss further steps was scheduled for Monday.

State-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) last week halted negotiations with a consortium of Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Doosan Enerbility. The parties failed to agree on key terms of the contract for the construction of the nuclear power plant.

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New tender for contractor

KHNP said it would formally conclude the negotiations and begin preparations for a new tender to select a construction contractor. The company expects to sign a contract with a new consortium by July 2027 in order to begin construction in November of the same year.

Industry Minister Kim Jong-kwan said that he and his deputy would personally review key project issues every week and take the necessary measures. The project is estimated to cost about 25 trillion won, or $17.5 billion. It предусматривает the construction of two 1,000-megawatt APR1000 reactors, a South Korean-designed model. A South Korean consortium led by KHNP won the project last year.

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