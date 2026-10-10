In Kenya, the KPOWU oil industry workers’ union said it intends to begin a strike on October 15 if the state pipeline operator KPC does not resolve labour disputes. Nation Kenya reports that the work stoppage could affect the transportation, loading and distribution of petroleum products.

KPOWU General Secretary George Okot said the company’s management still has time for negotiations before the strike notice period expires on October 14. According to him, the union considers the management’s actions to be a delay in addressing workers’ grievances.

Union demands

KPOWU’s grievances include unpaid or delayed payments for overtime work, standby duty and meals. The union also alleges discrimination in the calculation of shift-work allowances, unpaid allowances for temporarily performing duties, unresolved claims regarding a transport allowance, and the practice of employing workers under unstable conditions.

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In addition, KPOWU accuses KPC of violating workers’ right to representation, pressuring union officials and failing to implement the current collective agreement. The union stressed that concrete action, rather than assurances alone, is needed to prevent a strike.

KPC’s position

KPC confirmed receipt of the strike notice in a statement dated October 9. The company said it continues negotiations with the union, including with the assistance of the Federation of Kenya Employers, and expects to settle the dispute through established labour relations mechanisms.

The company said it is committed to implementing the collective agreement and complying with labour legislation. KPC operates a pipeline network of about 1,342 kilometres, through which petroleum products are transported from Mombasa to inland terminals in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as to regional markets.

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