Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul rejected opposition criticism of the government's programme to install solar panels on household rooftops. He said the 200 billion baht borrowing framework is not an unlimited authorisation to spend funds, as money will be raised only as households join the programme, Bangkok Post reports.

Support for one million households

The programme's initial target is one million households, each of which will be able to apply for support of 50,000 baht. According to Anutin, the initiative is part of a broader restructuring of Thailand's energy sector, rather than merely a short-term way to reduce electricity bills.

The prime minister noted that broader use of domestic renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, waste and agricultural feedstocks, should reduce the country's dependence on imported fossil fuels and fluctuations in global energy prices. Households that generate electricity for their own needs will be able to cut their electricity costs and sell surplus power to authorities, earning additional income.

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Funds will be raised as needed

Anutin stressed that the 200 billion baht borrowing framework does not mean the entire amount will be obtained immediately. According to him, if all one million households join the programme, 50 billion baht will be needed to implement it.

The unused amount of funds will not need to be borrowed, and interest will be paid only after the money is actually raised. The prime minister also accused opposition critics of lacking information and research, saying they only seek to attack and intimidate the government.

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