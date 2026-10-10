In Berlin, thousands of renewable energy workers and environmental activists held a rally near parliament against plans by the conservative-led government to cut subsidies for the sector. This was reported by The Local Germany.

Economy Ministry proposals

Employees of companies operating in the wind power, solar energy, and biogas sectors took part in the protest. Together with activists, they sought to influence lawmakers considering proposals by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Among the initiatives is the abolition of subsidies for small solar installations. It is also proposed to reduce the financial attractiveness of building renewable energy facilities in certain areas.

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Positions of discussion participants

According to AFP journalists, several thousand people took part in the demonstration. They held signs supporting wind energy and jobs in the sector.

The renewable energy sector grew actively under the previous government, when the Economy Ministry was headed by the Green Party. Reiche, who represents Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU party, defended the proposed changes, saying that green energy subsidies cost billions of dollars every year. At the same time, she was criticized over plans to build new gas-fired power plants, which she considers necessary to control energy costs.

Experts also expressed concern that the government is not on schedule to meet its carbon emissions reduction targets.

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