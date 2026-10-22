Maximum prices for petrol and diesel fuel will decrease in Poland this coming Friday. As RMF24 reports, the country’s energy minister announced the new price caps.

New price caps

The maximum price of a litre of 95-octane petrol will be 6.56 zlotys, 98-octane petrol 7.28 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.99 zlotys. Compared with the previous day, 95-octane petrol will become cheaper by 7 grosz, 98-octane petrol by 9 grosz, and diesel fuel by 3 grosz.

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Price cap programme

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej package, or CPN. Its aim is to curb rising fuel prices at filling stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling costs.

The mechanism was introduced after some provisions of the law on the windfall profits tax on fuel companies entered into force. The president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. Failure to comply with the established maximum prices carries a fine of up to 1 million zlotys. The CPN programme will remain in effect until the end of the year.

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