Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem has approved the conclusion of an agreement between Interconnector Limited and National Gas Transmission plc to maintain the ability to import gas via the interconnector between the United Kingdom and Belgium. The decision is intended to preserve the flexibility of the country’s gas system during periods of high demand, OilPrice reports.

Gas connections with Europe

The United Kingdom has several interconnectors with continental Europe through which gas can be transported in both directions depending on demand. Pipelines connect the British system with gas hubs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

These routes are used for gas imports only from time to time. The bulk of gas imported by the United Kingdom arrives via pipelines from Norway, as well as in the form of liquefied natural gas from other suppliers.

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Consultations on costs

According to Ofgem, import capacity available to the British market through continental interconnectors has declined in recent years. The regulator attributed this to reduced commercial incentives for imports from Europe and certain technical capacity constraints.

At the same time, such connections remain an important option during periods of particularly high demand, including during severe winter weather. Ofgem has opened consultations until November 20, 2026, on the proposed mechanism for regulatory reimbursement of the costs of maintaining this infrastructure.

National Gas Director of Energy Systems and Resilience Glenn Bryn-Jacobsen said that preserving import capabilities through continental interconnectors should strengthen the resilience of the gas system in difficult situations. Ofgem Director of Energy System Management and Security Jack Presley Abbott noted that these gas links are important amid long-term changes in the energy system.

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