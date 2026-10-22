Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco has instructed employees to leave its headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and switch to remote work. This comes amid intensified attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the kingdom, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing six people familiar with the situation.

The reason for the evacuation was not officially specified. Aramco did not respond to a request for comment. The publication notes that this could be the company’s first staff evacuation since the start of the war with Iran mentioned in the report.

Attacks on facilities and airports

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the group attacked Aramco facilities in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense in Riyadh. Saudi authorities did not confirm these attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting drones over Riyadh and Medina. According to a source, a Houthi attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, near Dhahran, killed two people — a Saudi national and an Indian national. Another eight people were injured. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the airport had resumed operations and air traffic had returned to normal.

Market reaction

After reports about Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s main TASI index fell by 2.5%. At the same time, Brent crude futures rose by $3.06, or 2.81%, to $111.88 per barrel. Earlier in trading, the price reached $112.55, its highest level since May 18.

The Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, have resumed active hostilities in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia said it had struck missile launchers in response to the attacks and intercepted the group’s ballistic missiles.

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