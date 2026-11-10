Utility workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing light back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

The company emphasizes that it is dangerous to tamper with power facilities on your own. This can lead to emergencies and endanger people’s lives.

Source: DTEK

As a reminder, emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo. This followed a report from DTEK regarding severe damage to its facilities in the Kyiv region on November 7 as a result of attacks by Russian terrorists.

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.

On November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

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