Latvia's wind generation reaches record 51 GWh — LSM English

In Latvia, electricity generation by wind power plants reached a historic high of 51 GWh in September. The record was set after new wind farms were connected to the electricity transmission grid, LSM English reports, citing a review by transmission system operator Augstsprieguma tīkls.

Total generation volumes

The total volume of electricity produced in Latvia and fed into the grid in September amounted to 384 GWh. This was 4% more than in August and 16% more than in September 2025.

Generation at gas-fired power plants saw the largest percentage increase, rising by 169% to 12 GWh. Hydroelectric power plant output increased by 85% to 149 GWh, while biomass power plant generation rose by 21% to 16 GWh.

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Consumption and other sources

Solar power generation in September declined by 37% compared with August, to 140 GWh, due to seasonal conditions. At the same time, this figure was 67% higher than a year earlier. Biogas power plant output changed little, decreasing by 1% to 7 GWh.

Electricity consumption in Latvia amounted to 616 GWh in September, 2% more than in August and 9.1% more than in the same month of the previous year. Domestic generation covered 62.39% of the country's total consumption, 1.4 percentage points more than in August. Total electricity consumption in the Baltic countries increased by 3% to 2,187 GWh.

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