The administration of US President Donald Trump has delayed by 90 days the entry into force of a federal rule that could have limited Americans’ ability to obtain prescription medicines from licensed international pharmacies. The rule was originally set to take effect on October 22, STAT News reports.

Criticism of the rule

The delay comes amid intensifying criticism. Patient advocacy groups and dozens of US members of Congress have in recent weeks urged the administration to reconsider its approach. In their view, the rule could have significantly reduced the flow of medicines from Canada and other countries.

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Low-value shipments

The administration seeks to strengthen its fight against illegal goods, primarily opioids. It claims that they enter the United States in low-value international shipments.

The rule concerns the de minimis exemption. Previously, it allowed packages valued at up to $800 to clear customs through a simplified procedure; senders of such packages generally did not pay duties or submit tracking data.

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