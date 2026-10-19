Gilead Sciences’ oral drug emvistigrast demonstrated a 23% placebo-adjusted clinical remission rate in a Phase II study involving patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. STAT News reports.

Study results

Patients took 200 mg of emvistigrast daily for 12 weeks. According to the publication, the result was statistically significant and exceeded Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease. The study results could strengthen Gilead Sciences’ efforts to develop drugs for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

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Company assessment

Swati Tole, Gilead Sciences’ senior vice president of clinical development for inflammatory diseases, told STAT News that emvistigrast has the potential to become one of the best oral drugs for patients with ulcerative colitis.

According to her, despite the availability of other therapies, patients with inflammatory bowel diseases often have persistent symptoms, and most of them do not achieve remission.

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