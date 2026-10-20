In the United Arab Emirates, the use of the antibiotic ciprofloxacin in veterinary medicine will be banned from November 1. The decision was made to combat bacterial resistance to medicines and preserve the effectiveness of treatment for people, The National reports.

Ciprofloxacin is used to treat bacterial infections. It belongs to the fluoroquinolone group — antibiotics that kill bacteria. These medicines are classified as critically important antimicrobials for human medicine, as they are used, among other things, to treat urinary tract infections, sepsis, pneumonia and joint infections.

Which medicines the ban applies to

The Emirates Drug Establishment regulator said that the restriction applies to veterinary medicines and raw materials containing ciprofloxacin. It will affect nine products: eight imported ones and one registered in the country.

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Manufacturers, importers and suppliers have been instructed to stop producing, importing and supplying such products, as well as withdraw existing stocks from the local market before the ban takes effect. Remaining medicines must be re-exported or disposed of under approved procedures. Companies must also submit documents confirming compliance with the requirements.

Reason for the decision

The Emirates Drug Establishment stated that the improper use of ciprofloxacin to treat animals may contribute to the development of bacterial resistance and weaken the effect of medicines needed by people. The decision was made after a scientific assessment of antimicrobial resistance data, including research submitted by the United Arab Emirates University.

According to the World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines. The WHO estimates that in 2021 it was associated with more than 4.7 million deaths worldwide. The organization also noted that the improper and excessive use of antimicrobial medicines accelerates the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens.

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