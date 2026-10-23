Pathos, a company developing medicines using artificial intelligence, has announced that it raised $237 million in a Series E funding round. The round was led by pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb, and the deal values Pathos at about $3 billion, STAT News reports.

Alzheimer’s disease research

Pathos is also expanding its work from oncology to neurological diseases. The company plans to use new Tempus AI datasets and collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb. The first focus of the partnership is expected to be the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

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The Foundry model

Pathos’ proprietary model, called Foundry, uses thousands of agents to assess the probability of success of the company’s clinical assets. They analyze clinical data, genomic information, biological sample data, and competition from other drug developers.

Based on this analysis, Pathos determines which drugs to advance, which patient groups to enroll in trials, and how to design clinical studies. The company believes that using AI can increase the chances of development success, as most drugs that enter clinical trials ultimately do not reach patients.

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