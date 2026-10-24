Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca plans to invest about $50 million in clinical research in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. About 30 studies aimed at improving the treatment of cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases are expected to be conducted in the emirate in the coming years, The National reports.

Assessment of six studies completed

AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Iskra Reic said the investment is planned for the next several years. According to her, the company has already completed an assessment of the feasibility of conducting six studies and plans to launch the first of them by the end of the year.

The initiative is supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health. Reic said that expanding clinical research could give more local patients the opportunity to participate in global trials. It could also strengthen the collection of data relevant to the local population and healthcare system.

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According to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, cardiovascular diseases account for 34% of all deaths in the country.

AI for hypertension research

AstraZeneca also announced a global collaboration with Oracle. Its first programme will take place in Abu Dhabi with the participation of M42 and will focus on hypertension treatment and clinical research.

As part of the programme, artificial intelligence and real-world clinical data are planned to be used to explore opportunities for early diagnosis, clinical trial participant selection and safety monitoring. According to Reic, connected medical records, genomic data of UAE citizens, the regulatory system and the research network make the country a suitable venue for such projects. She added that early disease detection could improve treatment outcomes and help the healthcare system use funding more effectively.

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